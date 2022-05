TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference at the Cape Coral Police Department Monday morning.

A press release for the event did not mention specifics, but said the governor would be speaking with Florida Housing Finance Corporation Director Trey Price and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.

The event will begin around 9:45 a.m. and will be streamed on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page.