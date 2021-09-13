DeSantis, University of Florida president celebrate school’s rise in ranking

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WESH) — On Monday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference with University of Florida President Kent Fuchs.

The governor was there to join in highlighting University of Florida’s rise in the U.S. News and World Report rankings.

The latest ranking keeps with the university’s continued rise on the list.

“The University of Florida’s performance has positioned UF among the nation’s top five ranked public universities, according to the 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings,” a new release states.

“Today is truly a historic day in the history of the University of Florida,” Fuchs said.

DeSantis echoed the celebration in a news release.

“When we look back over the past 20 years, we’ve seen a steady improvement. In 2012, the University of Florida was ranked number 19, and now, they are ranked five. There’s a lot of great students, administrators, the Florida legislature, and board members that have continued to make Florida the best place in the nation to get a great education. Florida has grown dramatically over the past few decades and is now seen as ahead of the curve in economic indicators for growth. Traveling the state, many people don’t know that our overall university system is ranked No. 5 in the nation, and when companies know, they know Florida is thriving with top talent. Students and families know that getting a great education for a great price, with minimal debt and skills to prosper and adapt in a fast-changing workforce, there is no doubt the success of UF is tied to the success of our state – present and future,” the governor wrote.