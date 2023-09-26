MIRAMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man taunted police after climbing a rescue vehicle and refusing to get down.

According to information obtained by NBC, Miramar police said they conducted a rescue at the intersection of Miramar Parkway and US-441.

At some point, the man climbed a rescue vehicle and danced on top. Police tried to get him down, but he refused.

There were at least 10 police officers at the scene.

He also appeared to be smoking something as well.