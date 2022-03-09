Florida high school students walkout over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — High school students in Weston, Florida staged a walkout Thursday to protest the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill which reached the desk of Governor Ron DeSantis a day earlier.

Aerial video shows the students at Cypress Bay High School in Broward County taking to the track and field in opposition of the bill.

On Tuesday, senators voted 22-17 in favor of the bill, with all Democrats and two Republicans voting against it.

HB 1557, officially entitled Parental Rights in Education, specifies a number of procedures school districts and school personnel must follow in relation to parents, including notifying parents of changes to their child’s emotional or physical health or well-being, prohibiting schools from adopting procedures encouraging students to keep information from parents, allowing parents access to their child’s records, letting parents refuse consent for any health care services offered by the school, forcing schools to get parental permission for any health screening or wellness questionnaire, and specifying time limits by which schools must respond to parents and resolve their issues before parents can escalate or sue.

On Monday, a group of students at River Ridge High School in Pasco County walked out during school to protest against the bill.

