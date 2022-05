BreBREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews in Cocoa, Florida are working to rescue a construction worker who was reportedly trapped when a trench collapsed.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office told NBC News the incident happened at a construction site at in Sharpes.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.