MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Reports said a bus crash left a woman dead and six children injured in Marion County Tuesday afternoon.
WESH 2 News reported the crash happened around 3 p.m. and involved 5 vehicles.
Four of the six children injured were special needs, reports said. Their condition is unknown.
Nine people were taken to the hospital in total. The driver of the bus and a nurse on board were also injured.
The death was a person who on the bus as well.
