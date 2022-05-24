MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Reports said a bus crash left a woman dead and six children injured in Marion County Tuesday afternoon.

WESH 2 News reported the crash happened around 3 p.m. and involved 5 vehicles.

Four of the six children injured were special needs, reports said. Their condition is unknown.

Nine people were taken to the hospital in total. The driver of the bus and a nurse on board were also injured.

The death was a person who on the bus as well.

