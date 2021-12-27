LIVE: Florida bald eagle eggs expected to hatch soon

(WFLA) — Nature lovers in Florida are glued to their computer screens Monday morning, watching a nest in Fort Myers in the hope of witnessing a pair of baby eagles hatch.

For nearly two months, Harriet and her mate M15, have watched vigilantly over their two eggs, which were laid on Nov. 29 and Dec. 2. Eggs typically hatch 35 to 38 days after they are laid.

On Sunday morning, there was a pip, or crack, on one of the eggs. The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, which runs a 24-hour livestream of the eagles confirmed it was in the hatching process.

“The pip was first seen at 9:55am. The chick is working hard to break into the world soon,” the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam said around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

