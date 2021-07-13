LIVE: DeSantis announces additional $106 million for Florida civics education

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the state of Florida will be dedicating another $106 million dollars for civics education in the state of Florida.

DeSantis said that civics education has been lacking in the state of Florida, saying that many young students cannot successfully name the three branches of government. He previously tried to address this through the Florida Civics and Debate initiative in January 2020.

The governor said $65 million will be given to develop the Florida Civic Seal of Excellence, a new professional credential for teachers. Teachers of any subject who earn the seal will earn a $3,000 bonus this coming school year, according to DeSantis.

“We think this will be a real, real important credential for teachers not just who focus on civics but also revolve in other areas,” he said.

Another $16.5 million will be given for additional training and classroom support to help improve civics education, particularly in schools struggling with improving civic programs. The Department of Education will be creating regional civics coaches to help schools build out these programs and dedicate $17.5 million to improve the curriculum and put the new standards into place.

Finally, DeSantis said another $6.5 million will be used to create a career pathway program for pilot programs for “public service incubators.” These will create partnerships between secondary schools and public service opportunities.

All this builds off of the Florida Civics and Debate Initiative, expanding it to 161 schools across 48 school districts.