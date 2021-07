A crane is used to remove sets of human remains, as search and rescue personnel work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Rescue efforts resumed Thursday evening after being halted for most of the day over concerns about the stability of the remaining structure.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WFLA) — Another two bodies have been pulled from the condo wreckage site in Surfside.

As of this report, there were 24 confirmed deaths, with 124 still missing after an audit corrected the number of unaccounted victims.

“We will continue to search feverishly, as we have done all along in the parts of the collapse that we currently have access to,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a Friday morning presser.