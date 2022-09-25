TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a joint press conference ahead of Tropical Storm Ian in Tallahassee Sunday.

Joining DeSantis at the State Emergency Operations Center will be FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie, Major General James O. Eifert, and FEMA Regional Administrator Gracia Szczech.

This comes after DeSantis declared a statewide state of emergency for the state of Florida due to Ian’s increase and strength.

As of this report, Ian is predicted to impact the western coast of Florida and the Panhandle, although it is not known yet where it could make landfall.

It is expected to gain major hurricane strength and bring rain to the central and south regions of Florida through Wednesday.