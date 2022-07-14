TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a seafood restaurant in Putnam County on Thursday afternoon, where he announced $3.5 million in funding to improve Palatka’s wastewater infrastructure.

The money for the improvements came from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund, an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training.

The governor said new and existing businesses in Palatka were limited by the aging wastewater system. The improvement project is estimated to bring nearly 1,900 jobs to Putnam County and protect nearby water sources by increasing the capacity of the treatment plant.