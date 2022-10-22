PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles.

During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas hit by Hurricane Ian pay the deductibles.

The funds would be available to residents in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee, and Sarasota counties. The resident would simply have to contact their local State Housing Initiatives Partnership office to apply.

“We know a lot of homeowners had coverage for the storm, however insurance deductibles are expensive and often a gap not covered by other support,” DeSantis said. “These funds will immediately help families and seniors with limited means get closer to recovery.”