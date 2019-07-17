WATCH: Cruz back in Florida court hearing on 2018 school shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Nikolas Cruz was back in a Florida courtroom for a hearing on the 2018 school shooting that left 17 people dead.

A status hearing was set Wednesday for 20-year-old Cruz, who faces the death penalty if convicted. The hot topic was whether the case is moving toward a planned early 2020 trial date.

The judge has set the trial to start in January 2020.

Cruz is accused of the 17 slayings and with wounding 17 others in the Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year.

His lawyers say Cruz will plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence, but prosecutors want the case to go to trial so that a jury can decide.