WATCH LIVE: Astronauts from NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 set to start journey home to Earth

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After more than six months orbiting Earth in the International Space Station, the four astronauts from NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 mission are set to return home on Monday.

NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, along with Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, are scheduled to start their journey back to Earth Monday afternoon with an anticipated nighttime splashdown. A Crew Dragon spacecraft named Endeavour will carry the four astronauts home.

The spacecraft is scheduled to undock from the International Space Station at 2:05 p.m. ET, starting the approximately eight-hour journey to Earth.

“Endeavour will undock autonomously and perform a fly around maneuver to photograph the exterior of the International Space Station,” NASA explained in its blog.

The astronauts are scheduled to splash down at 10:33 p.m. off the coast of Pensacola, Florida.

NASA and SpaceX had previously been targeting a weekend return for Crew-2 but decided to postpone due to high winds near the splashdown zone on Sunday.

It was also previously anticipated that Crew-2 would be aboard the International Space Station still when the astronauts from the Crew-3 mission arrived. The Crew-3 launch was supposed to happen on Halloween but was delayed several times due to weather and medical issues.

NASA decided late last week to hold off on launching Crew-3 until Crew-2 had returned home. NASA and SpaceX are now targeting a launch of the Crew-3 mission no earlier than 9:03 p.m. on Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Center.