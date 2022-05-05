TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Flames and smoke filled the air over a raging brush fire in the Florida Everglades, according to authorities.

The Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department told local residents that large plumes of smoke rising from the fire had been carried by winds into the CIty of Parkland and Coral Springs.

Authorities said the Florida Forest Service was dispatched and actively working to put out the flames.

According to NBC’s WTVJ, two fires appeared to burn northwest of Parkland and Boca Raton. The news station added that a possible change in wind direction late Thursday evening may help reduce the smoke over heavily populated areas.