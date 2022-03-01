Atlas V rocket carrying GOES-T satellite launches from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — The United Launch Alliance planned to launch an Atlas V rocket bearing environmental satellites from Cape Canaveral Tuesday afternoon.

The launch was part of the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES-T) mission for the NOAA and NASA.

ULA said the weather satellite will be able to provide faster information for weather forecasters, allowing them to be more accurate as well.

This particular satellite will provide images and measurements of the Western Hemisphere.

This launch is the 647th Atlas Launch since 1957. It is also the 22nd time NASA had used the Atlas V in its Launch Services Program.