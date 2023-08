TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is dead after a crane collapsed in Palm Bay on Wednesday.

Crews discovered the crane had made contact with power lines and the cab of the crane was engulfed in flames.

One man was found dead at the scene.

Fire officials said the power will be out for some time.

