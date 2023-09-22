TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A company has expanded its recall for ice cream sold in multiple states due to potential listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA published a release from Life Raft Treats saying they expanded their recall of their Not Fried Chicken 64 oz bucket, Not Fried Chicken 2.5 oz bar and Life Is Peachy 6 count box ice cream products to units that have best-by dates up to Aug. 28, 2024.

Product Product UPC Use By Dates LIFE RAFT TREATS

LIFE IS PEACHY 6 COUNT NO UPC CODE Up to and

including

BEST BY

AUG 08282024 LIFE RAFT TREATS

NOT FRIED CHICKEN

ICE CREAM 64 OZ BUCKET NO UPC CODE Up to and

including

BEST BY

AUG 08282024 LIFE RAFT TREATS

NOT FRIED CHICKEN

ICE CREAM 2.5 OZ BAR 8 60006 18210 6 Up to and

including

BEST BY

AUG 08282024

The company first issued its recall on Sept. 6 after the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control detected Listeria monocytogenes in the ice cream.

Listeria can cause serious or fatal infections in small children, older individuals, or those with compromised immune systems. Healthy individuals can suffer fevers, headaches, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Pregnant women can suffer miscarriages or stillbirths if infected with the disease.

According to the FDA, the ice cream was sold and shipped online to customers in Florida and numerous other states.

(Photo provided by the FDA)

If you have these ice cream products at home, throw them out or return them for a full refund. Customers who have questions can email recall@liferafttreats.com or call 843-695-9806.

The phone line is operational from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EDT, Monday through Friday.