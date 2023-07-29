TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A wild video shows an alligator squeezing and breaking through a homeowner’s backyard fence in Cocoa Beach.

According to NBC affiliate WESH, homeowner Bill Geiger Jr. first spotted the six-foot gator a few weeks back, sitting on her nest of eggs, which she placed in his backyard.

The gator, named Matilda, is the golf course neighborhood alligator who makes regular appearances.

Later, Geiger spotted the gator resurfacing from a pond behind his house. That’s when he grabbed his phone and recorded her antics.

“It looked like another pile of leaves to me, and as I approached it this close, I realized there’s a six-foot alligator behind the pile,” Geiger Jr. said.

The video shows the gator forcing its body through his fence, wiggling and squiggling until she gets all the way through.

“You think Mama wants to protect her nest?” he said in the video.

WESH reported that it is unclear what’s next for Matilda and her eggs, in regards to where they will go.