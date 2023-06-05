TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Videos shared across social media show the moment a sonic boom was heard across the DC region, caused by fighter jets investigating a plane from Florida that eventually crashed in Virginia.

The plane that crashed was registered to Encore Motors of Melbourne Inc, which is based in Florida.

John Rumpel, who runs the company, told The New York Times that his daughter, 2-year-old granddaughter, her nanny and the pilot were aboard the plane. They were returning to their home in East Hampton, on Long Island, after visiting his house in North Carolina, he said.

No survivors were found.

A U.S. official confirmed to The Associated Press that the military jet had scrambled to respond to the small plane, which wasn’t responding to radio transmissions and later crashed. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the military operation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Flight tracking sites showed the jet suffered a rapid spiraling descent, dropping at one point at a rate of more than 30,000 feet per minute before crashing in the St. Mary’s Wilderness.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.