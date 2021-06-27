LIST: Police identify 8 of 9 dead in South Florida condo collapse

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Miami-Dade Police Department has released the identities of eight of the nine victims that lost their lives in Thursday’s Surfside condo collapse.

The victims’ identities are as follows:

Leon Oliwkowicz — 80 years old Recovered on Saturday, June 26

Luis Bermudez — 26 years old Recovered on Saturday, June 26

Anna Ortiz — 46 years old Recovered on Saturday, June 26

Christina Beatriz Elvira — 74 years old Recovered on Sunday, June 27

Stacie Dawn Fang — 54 years old Lived in Apartment 1002 Recovered on Thursday, June 24

Antonio Lozano — 83 years old Lived in Apartment 903 Recovered on Thursday, June 24

Gladys Lozano — 79 years old Lived in Apartment 903 Recovered on Friday, June 25

Manuel LaFont — 54-years-old Lived in Apartment 801 Recovered on Friday, June 25



#UPDATE 29: We have identified four additional victims that sadly and unexpectedly lost their lives in the tragic Surfside building collapse. Please keep their families and loved ones in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/MKKgXymIuM — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) June 28, 2021

News Channel 8’s Justin Schecker found a poster of Luis Bermudez and his mother, Anna Ortiz, on a photo wall set up near the collapse site of Champlain Towers South.

WFLA Photo

The poster says Bermudez has “muscular dystrophy and cannot walk by himself or even scream for help.”

A photo of Elvira and Oliwkowicz were also found by 8 On Your Side at the photo wall.

Christina Beatriz Elvira – WFLA Photo

Leon Oliwkowicz – WFLA Photo

According to our NBC affiliate, NBC 6 South Florida, Sergio Lozano, the son of Gladys and Antonio Lozano, said officials took his DNA and was later they had recovered his parent’s bodies.

Lozano said that his parent were scared to die without each other.

Stacie Dawn Fang, who was the first victim identified, was the mother of the teen boy who was rescued from the rubble of the building.

According to NBC 6, Fang passed away shortly after arriving at Aventura Hospital Thursday.

As of Saturday evening, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the number of unaccounted for dropped down to 156 and the number accounted for went up to 130.