LIST: New Florida laws go into effect on Oct. 1

TAMPA, Fa. (WFLA) – A new batch of Florida laws go into effect on Oct. 1 after being passed during this year’s legislative session.

Of the 201 bills that made their way through Florida’s House and Senate to be signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, most went into effect at the beginning of the state’s fiscal year

Beginning in October, Florida will have 24 new laws enacted dealing with everything from veteran protections to license plate guidelines.

Here are some of the measures becoming law on Thursday: