LIST: New Florida laws go into effect on Oct. 1

TAMPA, Fa. (WFLA) – A new batch of Florida laws go into effect on Oct. 1 after being passed during this year’s legislative session.
Of the 201 bills that made their way through Florida’s House and Senate to be signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, most went into effect at the beginning of the state’s fiscal year
Beginning in October, Florida will have 24 new laws enacted dealing with everything from veteran protections to license plate guidelines.
Here are some of the measures becoming law on Thursday:
|Florida Veterans Protection Act (SB 294)
|Enhances sentences for white-collar crimes against veterans. It will now be a first-degree felony to obtain or attempt to obtain $50,000 or more from a veteran.
|Unlawful Use of Uniforms, Medals, or Insignia (HB 205)
|Expands on current state law to prevent people from misrepresenting military service, to make it a third-degree felony to use military misrepresentation for jobs or political office.
|License Plate Fees (HB 387)
|Sets an annual use fee of $25 for most specialty license plates.
|Shark Fins (SB 680)
|Expands on a 2017 law increasing penalties for people who remove fins from sharks and discard the body in the ocean. bans the import, export and sale of shark fins but includes exceptions for people who already had federal shark fishing permits as of Jan. 1 and seafood dealers who had federal shark dealer permits.
|Bail for Sexual Offenders (HB 333)
|Prohibits courts from granting bail to adult defendants who are appealing their sexual offender or sexual predator cases in which the victims are minors.
|Exposure of Sexual Organs (HB 675)
|Allows law enforcement officers to make warrantless arrests for indecent exposure, without having to witness the incident.
|Commercial Service Airports
(HB 915)
|Expands state oversight of 20 commercial airports in Florida including ncluding the Orlando, Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa international airports. All 20 airports must post online documents such as meeting notices, agendas and budgets.
|Human Trafficking Victims (HB 7019)
|Removes information from public record that could reveal the identity of human trafficking victims.
|Body Camera Recordings
(HB 7015)
|Provides an exemption from public records requirements for body camera recordings obtained by law enforcement officers under certain circumstances.
|Prison Contraband
( SB 1286)
|Adds medical marijuana, hemp and industrial hemp, vapes and cell phones to the list of prohibited prison contraband.