Line stretches for miles as people seek vaccine in St. Johns County

(WFLA/NBC) – A long line of cars stretched for miles as people lined up to get the COVID-19 vaccine in St. Johns County.

The vaccine is being distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to residents 65 and older in the county.

A spokesperson for the county healthy department said people who quality for the vaccine could just show up at the drive-thru event.

Anyone who was still in line when the site closed at 3 p.m. would receive a voucher to return.

St. Johns County was allotted 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.