CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WFLA) — A Cape Coral man is lucky to be alive after a car he was working on fell, pinning him underneath the vehicle on Monday evening.

According to NBC Affiliate WBBH, family members identified the man as Francisco, who’s in his 70s. He was working on changing the transmission cable on his car when the car jack failed.

“The whole car fell on his body,” Francisco’s son-in-law, Carlos Romero, told WBBH.

Luckily, Cape Coral Officers Bridges and Klakowicz arrived at Francisco’s home within minutes. The two officers-turned-superheroes lifted the car while Carlos pulled his father-in-law to safety.

“The two guys come here from the Cape Coral Police Department and they literally lift the car with his hands,” Romero said.

Once Francisco was freed, Carlos and the officers ensured he was still breathing and had a pulse.

“Through the officers’ quick response times and high levels of physical fitness, they saved a man’s life,” the police department said on Instagram, along with a video of the rescue.

The Cape Coral Police Department recognized the officers quick-thinking to save Francisco’s life and even compared their live-saving actions to the Hulk.

“If that had continued to weigh on him like that, he probably would’ve lost his life,” Cape Coral Police Department Public Information Officer Mercedes Phillips said. “It’s like the Hulk lifting the car off of somebody. It’s pretty cool and we’re really proud of him.”

According to WBBH, Francisco is in the hospital with seven cracked ribs, as well as some other broken bones, but his family expects he’ll be ready to come home by the end of the week.

“The doctors say it’s a miracle he’s alive,” Romero told the news station.