FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — In the 11 months since Hurricane Ian devastated southwest Florida, the area has made a lot of progress in its clean-up and recovery. However, some scars still remain, as residents of one Fort Myers Beach neighborhood know all too well.

Neighbors have grown accustomed to passing by an abandoned Mitsubishi SUV that has been resting on its roof for months. It was fished out of a swimming pool nearly six months after the storm, according to a report from NBC affiliate WBBH, and has sat in the same spot ever since.

Residents say passing by its rusted, mangled frame brings the pain of last year’s devastating storm back to the surface.

“It’s like a bad memory,” city councilman Bill Veach, who lives nearby, told WBBH.

Other residents concurred with Veach, saying it’s long past time for the eyesore to be removed.

“It should’ve been gone already,” another resident told WBBH.

When reached for comment, officials from both the city of Fort Myers Beach and Lee County said the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) was responsible for storm-related cleanup. A FDEM spokesperson told WBBH they would begin looking into the issue.

“It would be nice if everything was clean, but it’s a sign that there’s still a lot of work to do here on the island,” Councilman Veach told WBBH.