TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida deputy’s patrol vehicle was struck by lightning on Sunday, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was driving on 331 South in Walton County when the car was struck.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation by the county Fire Rescue. He is awake and expected to be okay.

The vehicle is inoperable after the lightning strike fried the electrical system.

The department reminds everyone to get to a safe area when storms roll in, as they can be unpredictable, and can come through quickly.