TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A lightning strike sparked a fire at a historic church in Florida on Wednesday.

Ormond Beach officials said a fire broke out at the historic New Bethel AME Church on Yonge Street after it was hit by lightning.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department posted a video of the fire on its Facebook page. The video shows the church’s steeple on fire, with smoke billowing from the building.

The fire was put out and no one was inside the church, the city said.

(City of Ormond Beach)

(City of Ormond Beach)

The city shared photos of the fire’s aftermath which show the steeple completely destroyed.

No one was injured.