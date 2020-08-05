Lightning bolt damages Martin Co. patrol vehicle with deputy inside

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Martin County deputy is thankful to be okay after a lightning bolt struck the asphalt next to his patrol truck, burning the tires and disabling the entire vehicle.
According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Agricultural Detective John Barca was inside the vehicle when the strike occurred.
When the vehicle stopped running, Barca exited and saw the large burn mark on the ground that lead to the wheels.
The sheriff’s office says the ground was still so hot, the water on the asphalts was bubbling.
