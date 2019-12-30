License on hold for Florida nurse accused of shoving patient

Staff shortages. File photo dated 15/08/14 of a nurse with a stethoscope. Nurses are struggling to look after dying patients because of staff shortages, a survey suggests. Issue date: Wednesday May 29, 2019. Two-thirds of nurses (65%) said staffing levels are the main “barrier” to providing good care in the final stages of patients’ lives, […]

MACCLENNY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida nurse’s license was suspended after he was accused of shoving a patient at a mental hospital into a wall, causing him to bleed from the nose.

The Florida Department of Health last week issued an emergency suspension of a license for Thomas Parrish, who works at Northeast Florida State Hospital near Jacksonville.

The Miami Herald reports that the licensed practical nurse entered a living area as another nurse was giving insulin to a patient identified as “J.J.” last May.

The patient wondered if he was being given the correct amount of insulin, and soon the patient and Parrish were verbally arguing, according to the suspension order.

Parrish ordered “J.J.” to leave the area, and when he refused the nurse grabbed the patient by the arms and forced him down the hallway. When the “J.J.” returned to the medication room, Parrish grabbed him from behind and pushed him headfirst into a wall, according to the order.

“Patient J.J. yelled out that his nose was hurt. Staff observed that Patient J.J. was bleeding and that there was blood on the floor,” the order said.

Online licensing records showed no contact information for Parrish. The records show he has been a licensed practical nurse since 2005.

