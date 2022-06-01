TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has announced two license-free fishing weekends for the month of June.

Residents and visitors can go fishing June 4-5 in freshwater and June 11-12 in saltwater.

“License-free fishing days provide a fun opportunity for new anglers to try fishing for the first time or experienced anglers to introduce a friend or family member to a new hobby,” a press release states.

All rules other rules, including seasons, bag and size limits still apply.

More information can be found online.