TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida farming company has issued a voluntary recall of certain lettuce products over potential salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

A Thursday recall alert from the FDA said Kalera Public Limited Company, which has its headquarters in Orlando, recalled 633 cases of Krunch, Butter, and Romaine whole head variety lettuce.

The company issued the recall after its food safety testing detected the potential presence of salmonella in some of the whole-head lettuce products. Kalera informed the FDA of the issue, but as of this report, no illnesses have been reported.

Salmonella can cause serious and fatal infections in children, older individuals, and the immunocompromised. Healthy people infected with salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

The products affected in the recall were marked by lot codes 001293 and 001294 on the label and were sold under the Kalera brand.

The distribution of the product was limited to a “small number of retail and food service customers in Florida,” the FDA said. The lettuce was produced on a farm in Orlando.

Retailers have been notified to avoid selling the recalled lettuce. If you have already purchased the lettuce, you can get a refund by calling the company at 407-574-8204 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time.