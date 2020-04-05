Leon County: Stay one gator length away from each other

(Leon County Sheriff’s Office via CNN Newsource)

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA/CNN Newsource) – The Centers for Disease Control recommends people stay about six feet apart to avoid spreading coronavirus.

But, how far is this?

As Leon County puts it… about the length of an alligator.

The county released a visual aid for residents, noting it should a LARGE alligator.

The distance is to avoid the spread of respiratory droplets from inflected people to healthy ones.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

