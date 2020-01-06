LEGOLAND offering free year passes to Florida preschoolers

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — For a limited time only, Legoland is offering a full free year of admission to its theme and water parks for Florida preschoolers.

The LEGOLAND Florida Resort FREE Preschooler Pass grants 3 and 4-year-old Florida residents unlimited admission for a year to Legoland’s theme park and water park.

Guests must bring a copy of their child’s birth certificate or travel passport to the front gate will call window for proof of age and ticket pick up.

The passes will be available until Feb. 3 while supplies last.

For more information on the pass and how to purchase it, click this link: https://www.legoland.com/preschooler-pass/.

