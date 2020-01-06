Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Tarpon Springs celebrates 114th annual Epiphany

LEGOLAND offering free year passes to Florida preschoolers

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEGOLAND Florida Resort

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — For a limited time only, Legoland is offering a full free year of admission to its theme and water parks for Florida preschoolers.

The LEGOLAND Florida Resort FREE Preschooler Pass grants 3 and 4-year-old Florida residents unlimited admission for a year to Legoland’s theme park and water park.

Guests must bring a copy of their child’s birth certificate or travel passport to the front gate will call window for proof of age and ticket pick up.

The passes will be available until Feb. 3 while supplies last.

For more information on the pass and how to purchase it, click this link: https://www.legoland.com/preschooler-pass/.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss