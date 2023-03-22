TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Legendary Florida reporter Kerry Sanders will be joining JB Biunno on WFLA Now for a Q&A on Thursday morning.

The Florida-based correspondent announced his retirement from NBC News in January.

Sanders joined NBC in 1991. For decades, he covered nearly every major story to hit the Sunshine State, including natural disasters, major political developments in the key swing state and features on Florida’s residents and culture.

During Thursday’s stream, Sanders and Biunno will discuss Sanders’ career, the world of news today and more.

You can watch the stream starting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the player above.