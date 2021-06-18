Legendary car salesman Billy Fuccillo, known for ‘HUGE’ commercials, dies at Florida home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Billy Fuccillo, the legendary car salesman known in Florida and Upstate New York for his “huuuuuuuge” commercials, has died, according to several reports.

The Times Union in Albany reported Friday morning that Fuccillo died at the age of 64 this week. According to the Times Union, Fuccillo had been in “declining health” for several years.

The report from the Times Union cited WGY News Radio, who independently confirmed his death with the Fuccillo family after news of his passing was shared by a “fellow auto dealer.”

The Syracuse Auto Dealers Association also confirmed the death, WSYR News Radio reported.

According to WSYR, Fuccillo died at his home in Florida. Fuccillo started his business in Upstate New York, expanded in the region and eventually opened several dealerships in Florida – including in Tampa Bay.

He also played a major role in his communities – giving back to several organizations and individuals. He surprised two women in Wesley Chapel by giving them free cars in 2016, tearing up the contracts for the cars they were about to buy.

Fuccillo also donated often to the American Heart Association through 8 On Your Side’s annual Heart Walk.

WFLA FILE IMAGE

“I’m a guy that wants to donate in the communities that I do business in only,” he said in 2015.

