TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Country music singers the Bellamy Brothers, who were born and raised in Florida, are partnering with Trulieve, the state’s largest medical-marijuana company, in an attempt to let voters decide whether to legalize marijuana.

“As we know, Florida is the freedom state. We think it’s time for Florida to come on board,” Trulieve spokesman Steven Vancore said.

The initiative launched Monday with a new YouTube video from Smart & Safe Florida and the Bellamy Brothers. They hope to put the issue on the ballot as a constitutional amendment in 2024.

“We know Floridians are more than ready to finally stop arresting adults who use marijuana. To ensure everyone’s safety in a system that allows adults over 21 to safely use cannabis products and avoid illicit or illegal sales and let freedom ring in Florida,” David and Howard Bellamy said in the advertisement.

Floridians added the right to use medical marijuana to the state constitution in 2016. Patients with certain conditions can get a doctor’s approval and then visit a dispensary to buy the drug legally.

The proposed amendment would allow Floridians over the age of 21 to buy and use marijuana, with some restrictions.

“This puts limits on possession. It’s not unlimited,” Vancore said. “You can’t have a truckload of it. It’s limited to one ounce per person at the time.”

Melissa Villar, the executive director for the National Organization For the Reform of Marijuana Laws Tallahassee, is worried about how the issue has been handled thus far.

“We definitely want to ensure that our small businesses and our consumers are protected. That’s the most important thing going forward,” Villar said.

The proposed initiative is still two years away. In the meantime, there are three constitutional amendments voters will decide this November. Those amendments include abolishing the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, assessment limitations of real property used for residential purposes and an additional homestead property tax exemption.

When medical marijuana was on the ballot in 2016, it passed by more than 71%.

If organizers are able to gather nearly 900,000 signatures from across the state and get approval from the Florida Supreme Court, they would then need at least 60 percent of voters to approve it.