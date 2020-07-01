Lee County to have beaches open for Fourth of July but will require visitors to wear masks

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – In Florida, Monroe County joined Broward and Miami-Dade in Fourth of July beach closures due to coronavirus concerns.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that much of the Florida Keys will be closed until July 7 following an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the state in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Lee County said all 10 county-owned beach parks will be open for the holiday weekend but there will be signs at each beach asking visitors to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Lee County Commission Chairman Brian Hamman criticized Mayors on Florida’s east coast for the beach closures saying they “Showed no concern for Lee County.”

Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers said the decision was completely medical, not political.

Pinellas County has no plans to shut down beaches for the Fourth of July weekend.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: