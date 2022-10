TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A deputy in Lee County rescued Galapagos tortoises on Fort Myers Beach following Hurricane Ian’s devastation.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of deputy Jim Vanpelt with the turtles in the back of a pickup truck on Facebook Tuesday.

Hurricane Ian rocked the southwest portion of the state as a Category 4 hurricane, making landfall last Wednesday. Those in the area, including in Lee County, are still recovering.