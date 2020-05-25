Leatherback sea turtle filmed nesting during day on Brevard Co. beach

Breaking News
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A group in Brevard County got to experience quite the sight when a leatherback sea turtle mother recently nested on a beach during broad daylight.

A woman named Shelly Michel posted the incredible video from Indialantic Beach to the Facebook group “Brevard Is Beautiful!!!” on Thursday.

It was a surprisingly sight, as sea turtles most commonly come on to Florida’s beaches to nest at night.

Last year, 98 leatherback sea turtle nests were recorded in Brevard County.

Statewide, 1,105 leatherback nests were observed in the state, including four in Sarasota County.

The most common sea turtle to nest in the Tampa Bay area is the loggerhead sea turtle.

Nesting season is officially underway and will continue through Oct. 31.

If you come across a stranded or dead turtle, a hatchling that is wandering in any direction other than the water, or if you see someone disturbing a nest or turtle, call FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement at 1-888-404-FWCC or *FWC.

