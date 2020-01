Leader of gay community after Pulse massacre has died

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A spokesman for central Florida’s LGBTQ community after the massacre of 49 patrons at a gay nightclub in 2016 has died.

Terry DeCarlo’s husband, Bill Huelsman, said on Facebook that DeCarlo died Monday night after a battle with cancer. He was 57.

DeCarlo was a leader at a community center for Orlando’s LGBTQ community at the time of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Civic leaders say DeCarlo helped lead the gay community through a difficult period.

Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan said DeCarlo was β€œa rock” in the aftermath of the nightclub shooting.

