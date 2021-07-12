Leader of Cuban American community, wife & son among Florida condo victims

This June 29, 2021, photo shows a memorial wall for the victims of the Champlain Towers South building collapse in Surfside, Fla., with a photo of Juan Mora Sr. and his wife, Ana Mora. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — One of the at least 90 people killed in a condominium collapse in Florida was among hundreds of Cuban exiles who in the 1960s signed up for a covert, CIA-funded operation to overthrow Fidel Castro’s Soviet-backed dictatorship.

Authorities last week identified the remains of 80-year-old Juan A. Mora, recovered from the rubble in Surfside.

Others killed included his wife, Ana, and their adult son, Juan Mora Jr., who worked in Chicago and had been staying with his parents.

Mora Sr. was part of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion in April 1961. He was captured and imprisoned in Cuba for 20 months before being returned to the U.S.

