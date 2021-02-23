Lawyer: Hate crime claim against Pro-Trump Florida doctor ‘not true’

MIAMI (AP/WFLA) — Lawyers for a South Florida doctor accused of attacking a Hispanic man at a Publix supermarket say the allegation that she committed a hate crime is “simply not true.”

Police arrested 58-year-old Jennifer Susan Wright on Friday. She’s charged with criminal mischief, tampering with a victim and battery with prejudice.

A hate crime enhancement upgraded the charge to a felony.

Police say 58-year-old Jennifer Susan Wright of Miami was angered after the man asked her to keep her distance in line due to COVID-19.

She is accused of scratching his car with her keys and punching him while calling him a racial slur and yelling other insults.

According to the arrest report, Wright told the victim:

“We should have gotten rid of you when we could.”

“We should have burned you all.”

“This is not going to be your Biden’s America. This is my America.”

“This is my country, and we are going to get rid of every single one of you.”

Authorities say Wright became enraged after the man asked her in Spanish to keep her distance at a supermarket on Jan. 20 because of COVID-19 guidelines.

Mount Sinai Medical Center released a statement Monday saying the anesthesiologist is no longer responsible for patient care.

According to the Miami Herald, Wright is a “fervent Trump supporter,” who on Halloween put up a “sinister-looking mannequin made to look like Joe Biden, with a sign that read ‘Expose the Biden Crime Family.”