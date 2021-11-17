Lawsuit: Surfside condo collapse triggered by building work

FILE – In this Friday, June 25, 2021, file photo, rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla. The fight over whether the site of June’s deadly Florida condominium collapse should be sold for development or turned into a memorial boiled over during an emotional court hearing Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, with some victims’ relatives begging for time to find a buyer who won’t put a new luxury high-rise there.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

(AP) – A new lawsuit contends that the construction of a luxury building next door triggered the collapse of an already fragile Florida condominium that killed 98 people in June.

The lawsuit was filed late Tuesday on behalf of Champlain Towers South victims and family members. It contends that work on the adjacent Eighty Seven Park tower damaged and destabilized a building in dire need of major structural repair.

The lawsuit contends that excavation, pile-driving and other work at Eighty Seven Park between 2016 and 2019 caused vibrations and groundwater diversion that weakened the shaky structure next door.

The developers deny any wrongdoing.