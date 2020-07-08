Live Now
Report: Lawsuit filed against Trump campaign to block RNC from Florida

Florida
Posted: / Updated:
trump-rnc_174660

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Several Jacksonville residents and business owners have filed a lawsuit against City Hall and the Trump campaign in order to block the Republican National Convention from going to North Florida next month.

The lawsuit, according to Florida Times Union writer Nate Monroe, also lists the RNC and venue operator ASM Global as defendants. It claims that the gathering of thousands of people from all over the United States “under circumstances and practices encouraged and required by the RNC” will be a “nuisance injurious” to the health of the community.

This isn’t the first action the public has taken in opposition to the RNC. In June, 200 doctors signed an open letter to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry asking for the convention to be moved to a later date.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis back in May said he would be open to having the Republican National Convention – or even the Democratic National Convention – in Florida this year.

“Florida is honored to host this special event where we will celebrate the re-nomination of President Donald J. Trump,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. “Jacksonville is a great city that will showcase Florida’s energy, facilities, entrepreneurship and commitment to bring together the delegates of the Republican Party at a historic time in our nation’s history.”

The last time a national convention was held in Florida was in 2012 when Mitt Romney was the Republican nominee for President.

White House Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday there are still no plans to cancel or postpone the RNC, which is scheduled for August 24-27.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

