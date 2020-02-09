Lawsuit claims Florida hotels didn’t stop sex trafficking

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida women who were victims of sex trafficking have sued almost two dozen hotels where they were forced to have sex, claiming the businesses did nothing to stop the illegal activity.

At the hotels around the affluent Naples area, women wandered the hotel hallways strung out on drugs and wearing little clothing, according to the lawsuit by the women who are only using their initials in the complaint.

The Naples Daily News reports that men cycled in and out of the women’s hotel rooms, and when housekeepers cleaned the rooms they often found drug and sex paraphernalia.

The lawsuit seeks $100 million, and it was filed at the end of last year in state court in southwest Florida. It claims management at the 22 hotels did nothing to stop the trafficking in 2015 and 2016. Lawyers for the women said they delayed filing the lawsuit until last year’s resolution of a criminal case that resulted in the convictions of two men on trafficking and prostitution charges.

“What surprised me about this case was how big it was and how open it was in a community like ours,” said Yale Freeman, a lawyer representing the women. “These hotels permitted open sex trafficking to occur at each of their locations.”

The hotels’ owners told the newspaper that they never saw anything suspicious, and one owner called the lawsuit “a legal scam.”

“If we do see it, we always call,” said Yogeshkumar Patel, owner of the Glades Motel, one of the hotels. “We’re always here. We watch everybody. We don’t allow in-and-out people. We don’t allow unregistered people to stay.”

Geraldine Conti, owner of Conty’s Motel, said she has never permitted illegal activity, whether drugs or sex trafficking, and she previously has worked with law enforcement to remove criminals from the property.

“I deny this completely. Never happened like this. Never,” she said.

These types of lawsuits are relatively rare, said Linda Oberhaus, executive director of the Naples-based Shelter for Abused Women & Children.

Under a new state law, hotel, motel and massage parlor owners must train employees to detect and report human trafficking.

Sgt. Wade Williams, who heads the Collier County Sheriff’s Office’s special crimes unit, said traffickers use a variety of hotels and motels in the Naples area.

“We have seen both lower-cost and expensive hotels utilized, though they do seem to prefer lower-cost hotels,” Williams said.

Florida ranks third in the nation in the number of calls to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, according to the Florida Attorney General’s office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Sea lions make splash at Florida State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sea lions make splash at Florida State Fair"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm and mostly dry for the upcoming work week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm and mostly dry for the upcoming work week"

2 teens dead, 1 injured after alcohol-related crash on I-275, FHP says

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 teens dead, 1 injured after alcohol-related crash on I-275, FHP says"

Tampa Bay Rays fans pack Tropicana Field for annual Fan Fest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Rays fans pack Tropicana Field for annual Fan Fest"

Is February's full moon a supermoon?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Is February's full moon a supermoon?"

Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium brings the strange to state fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium brings the strange to state fair"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and sunny today, warming up Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and sunny today, warming up Sunday"

62-year-old, 5-year-old, and 9 dogs die in Pasco house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "62-year-old, 5-year-old, and 9 dogs die in Pasco house fire"

Family honors dead teen by pushing for more safety at Florida State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family honors dead teen by pushing for more safety at Florida State Fair"

Dormant accounts closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dormant accounts closed"

State calls more witnesses in trial of ice cream man accused of 2010 double murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "State calls more witnesses in trial of ice cream man accused of 2010 double murder"

the Garcia brothers, who are identical twins, signed to play baseball at the same college

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Garcia brothers, who are identical twins, signed to play baseball at the same college"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss