Law enforcement searching for missing 16-year-old boy from Fort Myers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a teenage boy out of Fort Myers.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Alexander Connolly was last seen in the area of the 3600 block of Broadway Avenue.

Connolly was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Officials say the 16-year-old stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, has blonde hair and hazel

eyes. He also has a scar on his right eyelid.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911.