Officials: Suspect in custody after firing at Everglades National Park rangers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Everglades National Park officials say the active shooter suspect has been found and is in custody.

More details are expected to be released late Sunday evening.

ORIGINAL: Multiple law enforcement agencies are working to find a reported active shooter in the Everglades National Park.

According to the park’s Twitter account, State Road 9336, also known as Main Park Road, has been closed to the public after a suspect fired at park rangers “unprovoked.”

Active shooter incident happening at Everglades NP. Main park road (SR 9336) closed for public safety. Visitors/residents in Flamingo should shelter in place. Suspect is a 33 y.o. white male. Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies are coordinating the response. — Everglades National Park (@EvergladesNPS) March 29, 2021

Officials are asking visitors and residents in Flamingo to shelter in place.

The shooter is a 33-year-old white male, according to park officials.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for the latest updates.