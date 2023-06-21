TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida is ringing in the first day of summer with a stormy start. In fact, Tuesday night’s storms may have made waking up a bit interesting.

Photos from around the state show the unique and interesting cloud formations that followed Tuesday’s storms.

Photos shared by a National Weather Service meteorologist in Melbourne show clouds forming an unusual pattern. Known as Asperitas clouds, this rare formation usually occurs amid disturbed weather, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

“Scientists believe that turbulent air, similar to air found in storms and along weather fronts is responsible for the formation of these ominous looking clouds,” the Almanac states. “However, Asperitas have also been sighted in relatively calm weather, too.”

One thing is for certain, you won’t need an umbrella.

“Seeing these eerie, low-level clouds loom overhead may be unsettling, but they don’t produce rainfall or ill weather.”