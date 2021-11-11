Last 3 Florida school districts drop student mask mandates

Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The last three school districts in Florida that required at least some students to wear masks are dropping their mandates for student facial coverings.

Starting Friday, grade school students in Miami-Dade schools can opt out of wearing a mask if they have their parents’ permission. Masks already had been optional for high school and some middle school students.

In neighboring Broward County, all students can go maskless starting the week after next. No opt-out form from parents is required, though the school district is strongly encouraging students to wear facial coverings.

In Alachua County, masks will be optional provided parents have given their consent starting in early January.

