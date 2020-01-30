Large sinkhole opens up at Florida mobile home park

(CNN) – A large sinkhole opened up at a mobile home park near Tallahassee on Tuesday.

One resident described hearing a loud sound and seeing the ground suddenly swallow trees—and her neighbor’s porch!

Luckily, no one was home at the time, but two families were displaced as a result.

Officials say the sinkhole is still active and continuing to grow. Firefighters won’t even risk measuring it because it’s just not safe.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, sinkholes are most often natural occurrences, especially in places such as Florida with limestone or ground easily dissolved by water.

The USGS says they can happen over time and be “human-induced” through construction and groundwater pumping.

LATEST STORIES: